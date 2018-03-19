US Storage Centers opens its newest facility in Pinecrest!





US Storage Centers is pleased to announce the opening of their new Miami self-storage facility. If you’re looking for the best storage units in Miami, our facility on 13301 Southwest 87th Avenue offers the best in personal storage. These new Miami storage units are open to the public, serving the neighborhoods of Cutler, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Kendall, Richmond Heights, Palmetto Estates, and all other local residents of Miami. You can reserve a space online now! Our units are going fast, so act now to ensure you get the storage space you need and want.

Our Miami Storage Units – What You Need in a Self-Storage Facility

We have many different sizes of units to accommodate our customers’ needs. We also offer flexible month-to-month contracts so you are able to rent a storage unit for as long as you need the space. We often cater to many different types of families and individuals, including those who have recently moved, have lost a job, are going through a divorce, downsizing their home, or who have recently retired. Regardless your situation in life, our storage units can provide you with the space you need during these transitions.

Storage Unit Sizes

Our new Miami storage facility has a wide selection of storage unit sizes available. Our smallest units start at just over $50 and are 5’x3’ – the perfect size for storing a few stackable belongings. Our largest units are 10’x30’, which is large enough to store the contents of an entire 5-bedroom home! We also have mid-sized storage units for general storage purposes, large enough to fit several boxes and different pieces of furniture.

Storage Facility Amenities

We believe in providing the best, most reliable storage experience for our renters. As such, our storage facility is secure and each unit is protected by individual alarms, 24/7 video surveillance, and electronic gated access. We also offer climate-controlled units to keep temperature-sensitive belongings safe and to avoid potential moisture damage. We also have passenger elevators, moving carts on-site, and moving supplies available to make sure your move goes as smoothly as possible.

Why Choose Us for Miami Storage Units?

There are plenty of reasons to work with US Storage Centers when you need Miami storage units, and it’s not just because of the numerous amenities listed above.

We have a staff that is experienced and kind, and that cares about you as a customer. Our team is available to answer questions and will work quickly to alleviate any concerns that you have. We also provide reasonable and convenient office hours seven days a week and offer storage unit access every day of the year from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Reserve Your Unit Today

Remember to go online or call today and reserve your storage unit at our new Miami storage facility! If you are looking for a self-storage facility that is clean, well-maintained, secure, and offers flexibility in terms of lease terms, payment, and office and access hours, choose our Miami storage units. Call us today at 305-902-2072 to learn more.