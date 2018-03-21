US Storage Centers opens newest facility serving South Dade communities

US Storage Centers celebrated the grand opening of is newest self-storage facility, March 21 – conveniently serving the South-Dade communities of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, and Kendall, from its location flanking the US-1/Busway at 13301 SW 87th Avenue.

Joining corporate management and staff at the 166,000 sq-ft- storage facility was a cast of local dignitaries that included County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce staff, and Frank Balzebre, intergovernmental liaison to County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“US Storage Centers believes in providing the best, most reliable storage experience for our renters – and it shows in this brand new state-of-the-art facility,” said Mitch Feldman, one of the property’s managing partners.

“We are looking forward meeting our neighbors and being part of this community where, aside from existing healthy levels of density, there is new transit options and redevelopment happening,” Feldman added. “We are so proud to be part of this exciting time in South Dade.”

In her remarks, Commissioner Levine Cava agreed. “The Falls area of District 8 is a growing community, and with US Storage Centers situated right along the transit way, this will be accessible to premium public transit.

“This area of the county is also a great producer of jobs,” she continued. “We want people to be able to work closer to where they live, avoid long commute times, and spend more time at home. So anything that promotes the development of good, useful jobs in the area – and services such as that which US Storage offers in support of that prospect – is a welcome addition to this community.”

With a variety of different sized units available, US Storage Centers specializes in catering to many types customers. Feldman noted that their storage offerings are particularly attractive to families and individuals who have recently moved, lost a job, going through a divorce, downsizing their home, or who have recently retired. “Regardless your situation in life, our storage units can provide you with the space you need during these transitions,” he said.

US Storage offers a wide selection of units, including:

The smallest starting at $50 for a 5’x3’ unit — the perfect size for storing a few stackable belongings;

The largest unit at 10’x30’, big enough to store the contents of an entire five-bedroom home; and

Mid-sized units, large enough to fit several boxes and different pieces of furniture.

With each unit protected by individual alarms, 24/7 video surveillance, and electronic gated access the storage facility is quite secure. They also offer climate-controlled units to keep temperature-sensitive belongings safe from moisture damage. Additionally, the facility features passenger elevators, moving carts on-site, and moving and packing supplies.

Office hours are seven days a week, with storage unit access available every day of the year 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information and/or to reserve a unit, call 305-902-2072 or visit Miami storage facility.