Village seeks input from residents with ‘Community Conversation’

The Village is asking residents to share ideas on how to enhance their community for an upcoming bond issuance.

As the Village retires a bond issue used for many of the projects approved by the founding Village Council in the years following incorporation, there is a wonderful opportunity to begin a community conversation about Pinecrest’s needs over the next 20 years.

The Village launched the Inspire Pinecrest Community Conversation campaign to encourage a diverse community representation of ideas with a focus on topics that matter most to residents. Thoughts about potable water, power lines, trees, safety, and more were voiced at the first community conversation in October.

We are now building up to the second Inspire Pinecrest Community Conversation by continuing to collect information about what is important to residents. We will be presenting the most popular topics of interest and options on how we can move forward on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th Street.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to share their ideas on how we can enhance the Village by emailing inspirepinecrest@pinecrest-fl.gov.