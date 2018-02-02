Villagers’ 2018 Garden Tour set in Redland for March 3

The Villagers are moving their annual garden tour further south this year but guests will be in for a treat as the site offers an extensive collection of orchids, Asian-inspired accents, water features, restored hardwood hammock, paths, pools and tropical plants at two of the many unique properties throughout this expansive 20 plus acre site. The two featured gardens, where The Villagers’ coffee-table book Gardens of Miami will be on display and for sale, will have members on hand to guide tour-goers through the South Miami-Dade Redland sites located at 21900 SW 157 Avenue and 28100 SW 181 Avenue. Chairing the event is Sheila Revell ably assisted by her hardworking committee: Karen Alexander, Renee Betancourt, Jeanne Bunten, Gayle Duncan, and

Bev Gerald.

Visitors will drive their own vehicles between the properties; so, carpooling would be a great idea. These venues will not be able to accommodate wheelchairs, walkers or strollers. Also, guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes. There is no smoking or commercial photography.

Tickets are $30, advance purchase and $35 the day of the tour, if not sold out, and are available through Villagers’ members or online (with a $2 service fee), at www.thevillagersinc.org. All proceeds will support historic preservation.

In other news, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee held their monthly meeting on January 18 hosted by Evensky & Katz/ Folds Financial.

The meeting provided a recap for some of the festival’s biggest events with presentations from Chuck Little, the Basketball Chair, and Barbara Waters, for Tennis. The JOBC also announced the slate of officers for the 2018-19 Festival Season: President – Frandley DeFilie; President-Elect – Isa Goenaga; Vice President – Steven Gonzalez; Vice President – Luis Quiñones; Secretary – Ana River; Treasurer – Aldo Castañeda. The nominees will be officially elected at the next closed meeting for members only on February 15. Coming up on March 10, plans are underway for JOBC’s Annual Gala at the Intercontinental Miami. More of this event in the next issue. Those interested in sponsorship or tickets may visit www.jrorangebowl.org.

Recently, more than 100 volunteers attended Frost Science’s Citizen Science Work Day which also launched Frost Science’s newly-awarded Resilient Communities Program Grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Wells Fargo. This grant will help further the work of Frost Science’s Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) initiative, a volunteer-based coastal habitat restoration and citizen science effort.

Finally, there are many events to put on your calendars. Don’t forget, Rotary’s Chili Cook – Off on Sunday, February 25, 1 – 5 p.m. at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park in the Gables. On March 10, A Safe Haven for Newborns Walk will be held at Amelia Earhart Park. For more information visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.com. Yet another great event to schedule, save March 24 for “Lights, Camera, Auction” Gala for the GFWC Coral Gables Children Dental Clinic produced by the Coral Gables Woman’s Club. More on these events coming soon.

Until next time, keep making each day count.