Welcoming the New Season at Pinecrest Gardens

We love summers at Pinecrest Gardens. We love the sound of laughter from hundreds of children who visit us every day. We love to see our Splash ‘N Play filled with little ones cooling off in the refreshing spray. But we also love summer’s end as we transition into our fall festival season and the promise of all of the great events, performances and educational opportunities that it will bring. Most of all, we love it when we can say… “South Florida, get ready for the most exciting season of fine arts, performing arts, recreational activities and learning experiences that we have ever hosted…because it’s going to be a festival season to remember!” So with the fanfare of the written word…let the 2017-2018 fabulous fall season begin!

LITTLE LIZARDS: The festivities begin every Friday afternoon (weather permitting) from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the picnic areas near the playground. Little Lizards is a drop-in, informal program that features new activities each week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. Children 3-10 can participate, no prior registration necessary and it is free with the regular $5 admission to the park. The month of September will feature Cool Creatures—and it going to be a wild and crazy time. We will explore animal tracks, build bird nests and look for critters in the garden. Dance like a honey bee, squawk like a duck and dig like an earth worm. You will learn all about the creatures in the garden and take home a wildlife friendly plant.

SOUTH MOTORS JAZZ SELECT-A-SEAT EVENT: It’s your last chance to select and purchase the best seats in the house for our South Motors Jazz Series! On Sunday, September 24 join us from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., peruse the breathtaking art exhibition, “Florida is Nature” created and curated by our artist-in-residence, Xavier Cortada, enjoy a refreshing mimosa and delicious croissant…and find the seat of your dreams for the South Motors Jazz 2017-2018 Season. It promises to be our best season yet featuring 10 time Grammy Award Winning Vocalist, Janis Siegel in a program titled Ella + Gershwin = Love, Latin Grammy Award winner Nestor Torres, Grammy Award winner Brian Lynch, the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Ellis Marsalis and the Ellis Marsalis Trio, two time Grammy Award nominee purported to be the best percussionist in the world, Sammy Figueroa and renowned Brazilian jazz vocalist, Glaucia Nasser, and wrapping up the season, world renowned Spyro Gyra. On September 26 individual performance tickets will go on sale so finding great subscription seats will be nearly impossible.

AFTERNOON JAM PRESENTED BY THE JAZZ EDUCATORS COALITION

Following our Select-A-Seat event, wander into the Banyan Bowl where you can enjoy a free afternoon jam (September 24 at 2:00 p.m). The JECC Boot Camp Ensemble is a weekly workshop under the direction of Nicole Yarling that enlists the help of South Florida jazz educators and professional musicians mentoring young, gifted jazz musicians. The series, going into its sixth year, brings together beginner and seasoned musicians ranging in age from 8 to 19. Free with $5 park admission.

NATURE FILM NIGHT PRESENTS…

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC’S GREAT MIGRATIONS: BORN TO MOVE

Our fun, fabulous and informative Nature Film Night series returns on Friday, September 29 with a National Geographic classic. Every day, millions of creatures are born into a life on the march, on the wing, on the run. They are nature’s own migrants, who are “born to move.” From the tiniest butterflies to the largest wildebeest, life itself hinges on these travelers’ ability to get up and go. Born to Move spans the globe, revealing four of the most remarkable animal movements: Sperm Whales travelling over a million miles in a lifetime; Red Crabs overcoming horrific obstacles on a daily basis; Monarch Butterflies taking four generations to cross a continent; and Wildebeest, every year rising above the gaping jaws of ravenous crocodiles. Discover one of nature’s great mysteries with a screening of this National Geographic film. Prior to the screening, our community experts will provide activities for movie-goers with hands on educational programs in our Hibiscus Gallery. Prior to the screening, our community experts will provide activities, with hands on educational programs in our Hibiscus Gallery presented by University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, Butterfly experts, and more. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with exhibits beginning at 7:00 p.m., followed by the movie at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 at the gate.

ANNUAL BONSAI AUCTION: For those of you just beginning your bonsai collections or for the seasoned enthusiast, this event is an excellent opportunity to expand your collection in a supportive environment and help perpetuate the activities of the Bonsai Society of Miami. The event is on Saturday, September 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with previews at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.