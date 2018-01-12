Whole Foods Market® Dadeland opens in Miami, Florida

Whole Foods Market® America’s Healthiest Grocery Store®, opened the doors of its newest natural and organic community market today in the Dadeland neighborhood of Miami, Florida.

The 46,700 square foot store, located at 7930 Southwest 104th Street, employs approximately 270 team members. The Dadeland location replaces the smaller Pinecrest store which served the community for 19 years, just 1 mile down the road in the village of Pinecrest.

“Whole Foods Market has been a part of this community for a long time,” said Store Team Leader Adrienne Hutchings. “Customers will be thrilled to see the same friendly Team Members in a larger space with more exciting and delicious offerings.”

With a focus on creating a food destination, Whole Foods Market Dadeland was designed to give shoppers an elevated grocery shopping experience highlighted by culinary convenience and delicious dining at every turn.

Along with the chef-run Prepared Foods department serving hot and cold breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as pizza and Sushi Maki, Whole Foods Market Dadeland boasts El Bocadillo Café and Bar, an in-store American gastropub inspired by the cultural flavors of Miami. The menu features small bites and entrees, complimented by a curated wine and craft beer selection. Daily happy hour from 4-7p.m. offers $2 off beer and wines by the glass, as well as burgers and personal size pizzas.

Shoppers looking for a pick me up will love Juice on Tap featuring self-serve customizable cold pressed juices and made-to-order juice and smoothie options. The Allegro Coffee Bar is whipping up coffee creations, and serving Nitro Cold Brew coffee and teas infused with nitrogen for a smooth finish.

Whole Foods Market Dadeland features delectable treats around every corner; from warm pastries and breakfast sandwiches all day in the coffee bar, to self-serve mochi and macarons and even bulk candy selections; all meeting the company’s strict quality standards. Dining selections can be enjoyed on the go, in the indoor or outdoor seating areas. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available in the store.

Bountiful produce, specialty, meat, seafood, grocery, bakery and Whole Body departments round out the experience that is sure to satisfy and delight every shopper.

In keeping with the company’s commitment to supporting the communities they serve, Whole Foods Market Dadeland is marking the grand opening by donating 1% of the store store’s net sales back to community non-profit organizations on each of the first five days it is open. Recipients of the five 1% days are:

– Jan. 10 – HIP Health Information Project

– Jan. 11 – Startup FIU

– Jan. 12 – Urban Oasis Project

– Jan. 13 – Mindful Kids Miami

– Jan. 14 – South Florida National Parks Trust

Store Information:

Whole Foods Market

Address: 7930 SW 104 Street, Miami, FL 33156

Phone: 305-969-5800

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Follow us on Instagram: @wholefoodsmiami