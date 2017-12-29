Whole Foods Market Dadeland to open January 10

Whole Foods Market’s Dadeland store will open Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 replacing the nearby Pinecrest location and providing the neighborhood a more elevated grocery shopping and dining experience. The store will open at 9am with a celebration featuring favorite local suppliers and hometown flavor.

“We are so excited to bring this community a beautiful new grocery store that offers them a true destination for celebrating food,” said Adrienne Hutchings, the store’s team leader. “We’ve proudly served Pinecrest for 19 years and this store will allow us to continue that tradition with even more bells and whistles. We can’t wait to open our doors!”

The 46,700 square foot store, located at 7930 Southwest 104th Street will offer a large selection of grab-and-go prepared foods, grocery items, including many local Florida products, and unique venues including:

El Bocadillo – A Miami-style mix of Latin and Caribbean flavors in a Whole Foods Market gastropub setting with comfortable seating and a carefully curated beer and wine selection.

full service Allegro coffee bar

cold-pressed juice on tap

Amazon Lockers for convenient in-store package pick up and returns

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

Whole Foods Market Dadeland will replace the smaller Pinecrest store located 1 mile south at 11701 South Dixie Highway, which will close Sunday, Jan. 7. The nearly 200 team members transferring from the Pinecrest store will be joined by approximately 70 new locally hired team members.

Whole Foods Market Dadeland’s regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., daily. For additional information and future announcements, please visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com