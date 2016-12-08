Winter is coming, which means spending quality time with family, making memories and eating delicious food. On Saturday, Dec. 10, families can do all three when Whole Foods Market Miami metro locations host a Gingerbread House Workshop. Guests are invited to partake in the classic holiday tradition with a how-to workshop.

Priced at $20 per house, the activity will include sweet treats like candies, chocolates, icing, and of course, frosted gingerbread panels. All ages are welcome! Guests are encouraged to spread the holiday cheer and share their creations on social media by tagging #WFMGingerbreadhouse.

To RSVP, please visit Whole Foods Market’s Eventbrite registration page – www.wholefoodsmiami.eventbrite.com.

The stores will also be hosting an exclusive holiday tasting on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where shoppers can sample their way through the season’s sweet and savory selections.

Whole Foods Market Pinecrest, 11701 S Dixie Hwy; (305) 969-5800

Whole Foods Market Coral Gables, 6701 Red Road; (305) 421-9421

Whole Foods Market Downtown Miami, 299 SE 3 St.; (305) 995-0600

Whole Foods Market South Beach, 1020 Alton Road; (305) 938-2800

Whole Foods Market North Miami, 12150 Biscayne Blvd.; (305) 892-5500

Whole Foods Market Aventura, 21105 Biscayne Blvd.; (305) 682-4400

Follow Whole Foods Market Miami stores on Instagram @wholefoodsmiami.

