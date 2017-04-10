BY JAMES FIELD

Hey neighbors, James Field here. This is the first of many brief discussions wherein I plan to share my point of view of “The World According to Field.”

As many of you may recall, while I was out on the campaign trail late last year running for Village of Pinecrest Council, I promised you’d be hearing from me, whether I won or lost.

So here I am, with what I hope will be a welcome series of stream-of-consciousness reports from the Field, if you will. My plan is to share with you another point of view on life in our amazing little Village – and in the process, shed some light on the idea that all of us truly have more in common than you think. In fact, if you’re not one of my subscribers yet, here’s your chance to sign up.

I believe we are not only neighbors in this close-knit Village, but hopefully friends, too. And as with every relationship, communication is key; and, healthy relationships are what we strive for. Last year’s campaigning experience, a first for me, reminded me of this important aspect of human connection.

Participation is a crucial to communicating effectively. We all need to be involved and express ourselves. Whether you are the person volunteering for a Village event or one of the many supporters writing a check to a community foundation, your input matters. Everyone has an important role to play.

I enjoy being very philanthropically active – to be able to promote and support those who want to make this world a better place is something that I feel is both powerful and necessary. Giving without expectation is so rewarding.

And talking about rewarding, I must say, campaigning in Pinecrest required spending a lot of time knocking on doors. A few were quickly closed in my face, but most others were opened and I was fortunate to meet many kind, positive, and interesting people from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Connecting with others is so important in our divisive world – perhaps we can spend more time being the hinge in other people’s lives, rather than just being the door.

Small gestures of kindness are the building blocks of a community. When your spouse empties the dishwasher without you asking, it means a lot. Outside the home, allowing the stranger to cut in front of you at the market because they only have one item may feel insignificant, but that person may have a sick family member at home and you’ve helped return them to their loved one.

Your act of kindness, while small, will make a noticeable difference. You can help: let a driver merge in front of you; pick up the tab for a homeless man paying with pennies at the checkout; come to a Council meeting and help your elected officials represent you in the best way possible.

The Field of Possibilities is Endless.

To receive articles directly from James, subscribe today.