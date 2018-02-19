Positive People in Pinecrest – Anjuli Kaufman

Maintaining a family tradition, Anjuli Kaufman is Gulliver Prep’s Silver Knight nominee in the Music and Dance category. Kaufman’s sister Allegra was the nominee a few years ago.

Anjuli Kaufman is in dance, chorus and also theater, where she’s able to use her music and dance training in her roles.

She’s been singing since she was ten but has only been in chorus since her sophomore year. She sings Alto 2. Last year she competed in solo and ensemble categories. Both received excellents.

“This year I was in two ensembles at competitions and received two superiors,” she says. “I will be attending states with my two ensembles.”

The trio was all female while the quartet was made up of two boys and two girls.

“I’ve been dancing since sixth grade,” she says. “I’ve been taking dance throughout high school.”

This year she’s in the advanced dance class. She’s also in theater. She started in theater when she was in elementary school.

“I incorporate dance into the shows that I do,” she says.

She performs in productions at school and Area Stage. This past summer, she was in Spring Awakening and Wild Party at Area Stage. She’s also performed in Our Town. Kaufman also volunteers behind the scenes for productions at Area Stage.

Kaufman has been rehearsing for the Gulliver production of Urine Town. She plays Officer Lockstock. Earlier this year she played Captain Slank in Peter and the Starcatcher. Last year she was in the ensemble for the production of The Addams Family.

In the summer, she volunteers at either Area Stage or Miami Children’s Theater as a camp counselor. She helps with the productions and will coach the children on their music or choreography, depending on what the director needs her to do.

“I love seeing their excitement,” she says. “It reminds me of my excitement when I’m on stage.”

She started at Area Stage but attended Miami Children’s Theater because she wanted to expand her horizons.

“I like both of them so I help out at both,” she says.

She volunteers four to eight weeks each summer.

At school, she’s involved in the Lotus House club. Her involvement includes donating clothes for the women at the shelter.

She assisted the club Techo when they had a Karaoke Night as a fundraiser.

Kaufman is president of Gulliver’s Thespian Troupe. She’s also a member of the Dance Club and the Music club.

As the troupe president, she organized Drama and Dessert, a performance for parents.

“We perform everything we took to districts for our parents and we all bring desserts,” she says. “It’s a fun night.”

At districts, she did a monologue and was in a large group pantomime. They also did a One Act play based on Peter and the Starcatchers.

That One Act will be performed at the state competition in March.

Kaufman credits her father for her interest in theater.

“My father was always interested in theater and he worked in New York for over 25 years,” she says. “I was exposed to theater at a young age and I grew up loving theater.”

Most of the time in NY, he performed in off-Broadway plays. Recently her father has performed in plays at Area Stage.

In college, Kaufman will major in theater. She’s auditioned at New York University, Fordham. Emerson, Boston Conservatory, the University of Minnesota, Julliard, and the University of Miami. She expects to hear from the colleges in late March or early April.

