Positive People in Pinecrest – Jackson Ribler

Since eighth grade, Coral Reef High senior Jackson Ribler has been a part of the Civil Air Patrol. He started out as a Cadet Airman Basic and worked his way up to Cadet Major. Today, as a Cadet Major, he oversees the programs for the six local squadrons in the area that reaches from Opa Locka to Key West.

“I started out at Tamiami and now I move around because I am responsible for even more cadets,” he says.

In his time in CAP, he took five flying lessons and he took a course to fly hot air balloons.

“It was backbreaking work,” he says. “But after setting up the balloon and getting into the air, you got a great view.”

The five flying lessons taught him that becoming a pilot is not for him.

“No, but I’m glad I tried it out,” he says. “As I’m working with the younger cadets I know they are interested in that. I had to experience the flying.”

He enjoys the service aspect of CAP and mentoring the newer cadets, especially on how to present the colors.

“One time I presented the colors at a Marlins game and one time for a local veterans’ event,” he says.

He has also sung the national anthem while his unit was presenting the colors.

“These were events we were asked to do by the Village of Palmetto Bay at the Veterans Park,” he says.

Next year, Ribler hopes to attend one of his three top universities, Virginia Tech, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or Georgetown.

“I want to prepare for maybe a career in law,” he says.

He hopes to go into a career where he’s advocating for people and continues the theme of service he’s set throughout high school.

At Coral Reef, Ribler is the Senior Class President. He and the board are exploring the possibility of a couple of new senior class events.

The first is a senior class picnic and the second is a luncheon to recognize the women in the Class of 2018.

“I’m really active in my school’s TV production program. I’m an anchor for morning announcements,” he says.

He’s also vice president of the Cinematic Arts Commission.

Ribler is a three-year member of the Palmetto Bay Youth Involvement Board. While on the board, he’s worked to help his friend Mark Merwitzer on his friend’s effort to have a strong texting while driving law passed by the Florida Legislature.

“It looks like he’s got a few more key people on board this election cycle,” Ribler says.

The board has also led the charge for Relay for Life efforts in Palmetto Bay. Ribler himself was a keynote speaker at Relay for Life two years ago. His mother passed away from cancer when he was a freshman.

The loss of his mother also led him to the Children’s Bereavement Center. He attended the center after his mother’s passing and also led to his decision to become a teen facilitator.

“At the meetings I help facilitate, I guide the discussion… the questions in the group,” he says. “I like to think I’m helping people through the bereavement process.”

Last summer Ribler went on a National Geographic Expedition to Bhutan. During the two weeks in the country, he and his group researched anthropology related to Bhutan. He studied how the monarchy is moving into the 21st Century in terms of technology and the adjustment to democracy.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld