Positive People in Pinecrest – Sabrina Garcia

Miami Palmetto High rising senior Sabrina Garcia wants a career working with animals.

“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a vet,” she says.

To reach her goal, as soon as she turned 17, she began volunteering at vet offices.

“With the first vet, I volunteer on Thursdays and Fridays,” she says. “It’s a small dogs and cats animal clinic called Vets and Pets under the two female doctors Dr. Acevedo and Dr. Diaz.”

The second veterinarian, Dr. Don Harris, works with avian and exotic animals. She volunteers there every other week.

“I used to make homemade treats and bring them to the humane society but never had the opportunity to really involve myself because of my age” she says. “I love animals so when I finally was old enough I made it happen.”

If she does go into animal medicine, she wants to work with avian and exotic animals.

This summer, Garcia will attend the Yale Young Global Scholars program, where she will learn advanced math and science and attend lectures.

“This summer will be a way to see, do I want to go the human route or continue following the animal route,” she says. “It’s going to be an eye opener. I want to study medicine. That much I know.”

At school, Garcia is involved with Paws for Panthers, a program that raises money to help students at her own school who are under severe economic distress.

“It’s a PTSA supported program,” she says. “We have about 29 students this year I was the student coordinator and my mom was the parent liaison.”

Targeting some of the students in that program, Garcia decided to begin a weekly tutoring program to help students who were studying for the SAT or the ACT.

“I would tutor the kids on Thursday after school for two hours,” she says.

The idea came when she was taking the SAT one Saturday and watched two students running in who didn’t even have pencils. She realized the students she and her mom were trying to help would be in similar position, without funds to undergo an SAT study program or even the ability to purchase study materials.

“We had around 25 kids coming,” she says. “Next year, I am continuing the tutoring program because of the positive response it got.”

Students who receive free or reduced lunch can take those college tests for free but they are not in the position to take courses that help improve test scores.

So, Garcia collected used review books and set up the program. Through Paws for Panthers she also raised money for prom dresses and anything else students need for school.

Next school year she’ll also be editor-in-chief of the yearbook. She’s been Academics editor and this year she was Real Life editor.

Garcia will also be president of Key Club. In tenth grade she was Key Club’s sophomore director and this year she was treasurer.

She’s been a member on the Envirothon team for two years and she is a varsity cheerleader.

As a junior, Garcia was invited to apply to be a National Hispanic Scholar, the only Hispanic female at Palmetto to be recognized to apply this year. She also received the Mount Holyoke Book award at the Underclass award ceremony.

At this point, Garcia is working on compiling her college list. She says she wants to choose a school that fits her and allows her the same opportunity for involvement and growth as she has had at Palmetto.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld