Positive people in Pinecrest : Thomas Martinez

Miami Palmetto High School senior Thomas Martinez is the online editor-in-chief of The Panther news publication.

“Our website is more active than most high school websites,” he says. “We post stories almost every day. Last year we posted 305 stories, some articles, videos.”

They also post links on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“It started in 2010. It took a few years for it to take off,” he says. “Last year was our most efficient year in terms of production.”

The advantage of having an online edition of the newspaper is being able to post timely stories instead of having to wait for the print edition to come out. There are many stories that post only online while the online and print editions will share top stories.

“We really like to bridge the print and online, an accompanying video, or an extended story,” he says.

This year, he works with a staff of about 30, ranging from sophomores to seniors.

“We have section editor meetings every Wednesday. They present the best story ideas,” he says. “I’ll put the stories onto a spreadsheet.

They will sign up for a story on Friday. Some deadlines are closer and some further.”

This is Martinez’s second year as the online editor-in-chief. It is unusual for a junior to be given a top leadership position.

“My first year on staff I was a copy editor. I edited a lot of stories that were posted online,” he says. “I think writing for an online publication and print are essentially the same.”

The only difference is that the stories in the online edition do not have a limited word count.

“I like to preach it as a place for creative freedom. I like to think that people can approach me with whatever idea they want,” Martinez says. “More the kind of story they want to write. If they are going to write an opinion piece, it should include some facts.”

In addition to the online paper, Martinez is also involved in the English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society, and Amnesty International.

While Martinez enjoys writing news articles, his dream is to go into sports broadcasting. He’d like to be on the sports/news side, but he won’t rule out working on the business side.

“I’ve really gotten into the sports media. I started reading the Miami Herald sports section in first or second grade,” he says.

Last summer, he attended the University of Florida Summer Journalism Institute and spent two summers shadowing an anchor at CNN En Espanol.

“I would help one of the producers find stories for the day,” Martinez says. “I would help him write the stories.”

This summer, he spent five weeks attending the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute, the top journalism program for high school students.

“We had professors From NY Times, to Buzzfeed. There were Pulitzer Prize winners,” he says. “It reaffirmed that I want to do journalism.”

He’s also learned about broadcasting by working at the radio station where his father works. Currently, he plans to apply to the University of Miami, the University of Florida, Northwestern, New York University, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld