Veronica Birch Flores elected to the Board of Directors of First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami (FNBSM) Chairman Bruce Wirtz MacArthur, is proud to announce the election of Veronica Birch Flores to the Board of Directors of First National Bank of South Miami.

“In my 42 years as Chairman of the First National Bank of South Miami, among my proudest moments is appointing Veronica as a Director,” said Bruce Wirtz MacArthur, Chairman and CEO. “Veronica has been a key member of our executive team since her arrival in 1999. Her primary responsibilities are the daily management of the bank, as well as client and community relations,” he added.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to witness Veronica’s management style and superior leadership in action. This is a well-deserved recognition of her contributions to the success of the Bank, the empowerment of our staff and her service to the community.” commented Drew A. Dammeier, President.

Ms. Flores enjoys over 38 years as a community banker, with the last 18 years at FNBSM. Her vast experience has served the bank well in strategically leading the Bank to success through some very challenging times. Her unwavering commitment to provide outstanding client service has enabled the bank to steer a clear course towards becoming a premier community bank. Her active involvement in our community has been critical in guiding the Bank to fulfill its mission of being a bank that supports small businesses and plays a big role in serving our marketplace.

“I’m extremely proud of becoming a Board Member of the finest community bank in South Florida. The fact that I am the first woman to serve on the Board just makes it even more meaningful.” Veronica Birch Flores, Executive Vice President.

First National Bank of South Miami enjoys great stability as an independent community bank at the same location and under the same ownership since 1952 and we take great pride in continuing the legacy set forth by our founders. We are well positioned for continued growth. We work daily to surpass your expectations of quality service and we appreciate the loyalty that our clients place in us.

First National Bank of South Miami is located at: 5750 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143