Area’s top business leaders honored at ChamberSOUTH Excellence Awards Luncheon

It was a truly an excellent afternoon as winners of the 8th Annual Business Excellence Awards Luncheon were honored at the Coral Gables Country Club, April 18.

Hosted by ChamberSOUTH Gavel Club, nearly 200 chamber members, guests, and honorees gathered to “champion excellence in business” at the annual event presented by Baptist Health South Florida and sponsored by Williamson Automotive, Hershman, FIU, First National Bank of South Miami, Community Health of South Florida, Everglades Foundation, and Humana.

Presenting the first and second place awards in all categories, ChamberSOUTH Executive Director Brittnie Bassant and Master of Ceremonies Alex de Armas, Channel 7 Morning Anchor, recognized businesses that over the past year demonstrated excellence in overall business achievement, corporate citizenship, and workplace environment.

“This is a very special event for the Chamber and our membership,” said Bassant, “but was even more significant this year because for the first time ever, there were over 100 nominees which resulted in 41 finalists over 7 brand new categories.”

A festive reception kicked off the event followed by the Luncheon Awards program honoring the following Business Excellence Award winners:

Business Champion of the Year: Williamson Automotive Group, the highest honor for which all 41 finalists were considered.

Executive of the Year: Richard Thornton, Green Companies, a business executive whose leadership and community involvement have contributed to their company’s success

New Entrepreneur: Grown Restaurant, in business for two years or less.

Not for Profit Award: Everglades Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization,

Family-Owned Business: Williamson Automotive Group, a businesses founded and currently operated by the founder or a descendant.

Multi-Cultural Workforce: BCA Financial Services, Inc., for focusing on inclusion and the need to promoteeconomic opportunity for those who reflect our multi-ethnic community.

Corporate Social Responsibility: FNBSM, for putting the spirit of community into the daily operations through its social, economic, philanthropic, and environmental activities.

Innovation & Technology: Lennar Foundation Medical Center, for utilizing innovation or technology to bring new ideas to life – whether that idea is big or small, ideas change the way we conduct business.

ChamberSOUTH is the chamber of commerce for greater south Miami-Dade County. Created in 1931, ChamberSOUTH is a voice for local business, committed to improving the economic vitality of the community. ChamberSOUTH also strives to improve the lives of the citizens in their service area by enhancing their economic welfare. They provide their members with the opportunities essential to business growth such as networking events, information updates, and discounted services. To learn more visit us at www.ChamberSouth.com.