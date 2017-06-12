Bubbles, Michael Jackson’s Chimp, Really Does Paint!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After great success at Art Basel 2012, the paintings by Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee, Bubbles, and many others will be on display for 10 days at Frames USA & Art Gallery in Miami. The opening reception will be on July 21, 2017 from 6pm-10pm where the public can view and purchase a very unique piece of original ape art.

“Purchasing a piece of original art by apes is a collectible. It creates conversation, it is a form of expression, and it is rare”, Adam Brand says, owner of Frames USA. “Not to mention that the proceeds from the sales of the art will go to an amazing cause”

Over the years, zoos and sanctuaries have dabbled into selling artwork at their gift shops by resident animals to raise money. However, the purpose of this art show, Apes that Paint, extends beyond that. It seeks to establish the fact that apes are artists without judgment and second that these ape artists are contributing to the fundraising efforts for The Center for Great Apes, located in Wauchula, Florida.

Aside from artworks from our star artist Bubbles, the exhibition will host other wonderful original pieces from celebrity apes. Among them, the art of chimpanzees from Planet of the Apes, and orangutans from the movie Going Apes, and NBC’s soap opera Passions. The crowd will enjoy complimentary food and wine sponsored by Carolina Ale House and a limited-edition gift with their RSVP to the event. For free admission and gift, RSVP at www.framesusamiami.com by July 18.

Come experience this unique art show and take an exciting piece home that will marvel friends and family, and learn about a sanctuary that helps protect chimpanzee and orangutans.