ChamberSOUTH’s 2017 Chairman’s Reception promises to be a Who’s-Who of Miami’s southern communities

Members and guests of ChamberSOUTH are set to salute the outgoing Chairman of ChamberSOUTH Joseph R. Gallaher and honor incoming Chair Ken Kistner at the 87th Annual Chairman’s Reception on Sept. 15, 6:30-11 p.m., at the Mayfair Hotel & Spa in Coconut Grove.

Billed as the “Chairman’s Red, White, and Blue Reception,” this all-American themed gala, presented by Baptist Health South Florida, is a veritable who’s-who of business leaders, public officials, and other South-Dade luminaries, including Ron Magill as Master of Ceremonies. The event features a silent auction, cocktails, dinner (starting at 8 p.m.), and dancing.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to serve as the new Chairman of ChamberSOUTH,” says Ken Kistner, with CBT College and long-time ChamberSOUTH Board Member. “I only hope that I can serve the South-Dade community and businesses we serve with the same energy, enthusiasm, and professionalism exhibited by our outgoing Chair Joe Gallaher.”

The Mayfair Hotel is located at 3000 Florida Ave., Miami, FL 33133. For sponsorship information and to RSVP, please contact ChamberSOUTH by calling 305-661-1621 or by visiting the Chamber website.

About ChamberSOUTH: ChamberSOUTH maintains a leadership role in the community through programs, services, and events that enhance the quality of life and economic well being of South Miami, Kendall, Cutler Bay, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and Greater South Dade. As a long-time chamber, the organization acts as a leading advocate for businesses by stimulating growth and shielding local economies from deterioration. Additionally, ChamberSOUTH has become an effective voice for the business community due in part to its valuable committees and task forces. The Chamber also prides itself on quality offerings that provide members with the opportunities essential to business such as various networking events, information updates, and discounted services.