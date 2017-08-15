Free spay/neuter, vaccine for pets of qualified residents ends Sept. 30

Time is running out to fix your dog for free at the Miami-Dade County Community Spay Neuter Clinic.

Thanks to the Miami-Dade Animals Services no-kill project in partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Miami, anyone receiving government assistance can spay/neuter their pet for free, plus receive a complimentary rabies vaccine for their pet with surgery. But this offer is only available until Sept. 30.

Do you receive government assistance in the form of Medicaid, Food Stamps, WIC (Women, Infants and Children Food and Nutrition Services), SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and Food and Nutrition Services? If so, then you still qualify to get your dog fixed for free at the Miami-Dade County Community Spay Neuter Clinic, 10700 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay.

And now, not only will you benefit from these free services for your pet, but low-income dog owners also will receive a free goody bag with treats for them and their pets. Transportation is available for those who need it.

“We cannot adopt our way out of the pet overpopulation problem we are facing in Miami-Dade,” said Laurie Hoffman, executive director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “The best way to keep animals off the streets and out of shelters is by spaying and neutering our own.”

Visit www.humanesocietymiami.org or call 305-749-1854.