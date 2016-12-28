Gala to be held at Soho Studios on January 21, 2017

Jackson Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Jackson Health System, is turning 25. For 25 years, the Foundation has assisted the health system in their efforts to meet the medical needs of every member of our community, ensuring that everyone receives the highest standard of care regardless of their ability to pay. Jackson has earned international recognition for the quality of its medical care, and offers patients access to breakthrough treatments while serving as the “go-to” source for the most complex, most expert care in the region. However, delivering this type of care comes at a price.

The 25th Birthday Bash is a charity fundraiser designed to benefit the Foundation’s Miracle Fund. The Foundation will celebrate its birthday on January 21, 2017. But you don’t have to wait until then to be part of the festivities. You can get a head start on the celebration by purchasing a ticket today or giving the Foundation a birthday gift in the form of an online to help patients in need.

“As the largest public health system in the country, the residents of Miami-Dade County have been a great source of funding for Jackson,” said Fana Holtz, co-chair of the 25th Birthday Bash. “However, taxpayer dollars cannot cover all costs. There are gaps. Through the Jackson Health Foundation Miracle Fund, we are able fill in many of the financial gaps that are not supported through taxpayer or government funding.”

Birthday gifts to the Miracle Fund enable the Foundation to provide flexible funding for the health system’s greatest needs – patient care, treatment, education, renovation of facilities and capital projects. Today, Jackson stands poised to usher in a new era of healthcare miracles as they raise the bar in providing world-class medical care to every member of our community and beyond.

Want to be a part of the celebration? Here are three ways to join in the fun and make a positive impact for a good cause – helping patients in need get quality care at Jackson Health System regardless of their ability to pay.

Purchase a ticket to the birthday bash. Join the celebration live by purchasing your ticket to the party online at www.jhf25.com or call (305) 585-GIVE (4483).

Buy a birthday gift. Can’t attend our bash in-person? You can still join in the fun by purchasing a birthday gift online to support the Foundation at www.jhf25.com or call or call (305) 585-GIVE (4483).

“There are so many meaningful ways that the community can help to support this wonderful milestone,” said Janice Lipton, co-chair of the 25th Birthday Bash. “By allocating a little bit of your holiday money and buying a birthday gift for the Foundation through your donation, you’re helping to make life-changing miracles possible in our community. We’re asking the entire community to join us by donating as little as $25. That’s a small price to pay to save lives.”