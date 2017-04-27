This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With plenty of shops and restaurants to choose from, anybody walking down the streets of South Miami can find what they need. Now, that even includes a full-service beauty salon.

Located on the first floor of the Valencia apartments, right across from the South Miami post office on 70th street and 59th avenue, sits the Laque House Beauty Bar. Celebrating its first week of business, this full-service salon aims to pamper, empower, and soothe the women of South Miami.

“We really want to empower the women of South Miami,” said Carolina Rubi, a licensed Full Specialist and owner of the Laque House.

After taking your first few steps inside, the relaxing aura of the store takes over. From its nail salon, resembling a bar, and a zodiac color selection system, you can find that inner peace for which many of us strive for. “Every week we have an astrologist assess which colors are most beneficial to each zodiac sign,” said Rubi, enthusiastically showing me what color would be best me. According to her, a glitter gold would be the best fit for my sign, Virgo.

Walking back to the entrance of the store, an entire showcase of custom jewelry can be found behind the receptionist counter. “We have a designer make custom jewelry for our store,” Rubi noted.

The staff in the beauty bar consists of Jewel designers, estheticians, and overall happy people. Designating Laque House as a “beauty bar” covers its wide list of services.

“My new neighbors are very fun; they’re good people” said Aziz Khan, owner of MacDonald Imperial Cleaners, a dry cleaning service next door.

When Carolina Rubi spoke of how she wants to empower the women of South Miami, she wasn’t kidding. Pedicures are done in a Throne Room just left of the shop’s entrance, on throne-inspired spa chairs! Each of these carefully crafted chairs makes you feel like royalty.

The Laque House offers facials, pedicures, manicures, waxing, makeup application, eyelash extensions and spa treatments all in one place. Until May 15th, Laque House is offering $30 mani-pedis and 10% off any service if you bring a friend.

South Miamians, there is no need to look any further for your beauty and pampering needs. Give yourself a chance, and find your inner peace at Laque House.

The Laque House Beauty Bar is located at 6001 SW 70th St Unit C 106. Miami, FL 33143. For further information, feel free to call (786) 863-5592 or visit their Facebook page at <facebook.com/laquehousebeauty>