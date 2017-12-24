Seems like Santa made an early trip to Lee Park, thanks to Stunna’s Fit Toy Drive

Stunna’s Fit Owner Gabriel Varona and his crew came out in force to share holiday spirit with their neighbors at the Annual Lee Park Toy Drive, Dec. 23.

Verona and his wife Sabrina along with fitness-center staff and members of the local community handed out hundreds of donated toys and dozens of bicycles that were gathered in the weeks leading up to the annual holiday event.

It seemed like Santa came early to this South Miami community, located off SW 62 Ave. at 68 St., as about a 50 kids and their families lined up for a chance to take home a special holiday gift.

This is just one of several such events that Stunna’s Fit hosts throughout the year to help out folks in their community who sometimes need a little extra support and attention. Stunna’s Fit is located at 6600 SW 62nd Ave.

For information, call 786-728-6737 or visit www.stunnasfit.com. Enjoy this photo gallery and see more on the Community Newspapers’ Facebook.

