Community-Supported Program Aids Moms in Crisis on Mother’s Day

Though Mother’s Day is intended to be a joyous occasion for women across the country, thousands of moms will be overlooked on this special holiday because they are forced to live in shelters because of domestic abuse or homelessness.

Heartbreaking statistics from the Domestic Violence Resource Center state that one in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year. According to a national study from the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, approximately 25 percent of homeless women are homeless because of violence in the home.

To ensure moms in crisis receive the love and appreciation they deserve this Mother’s Day, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Miami is hosting its Movers for Moms® collection drive to provide critical gifts to local women staying in community shelters this spring.

This year, the Miami moving company is working with local business such schools such as Miami Community Newspaper to collect essential and comfort items for women staying at Lotus House.

Situated in a quiet enclave in the heart of Overtown, Miami, Lotus House provides shelter, sanctuary and support to women, youth and children who are amongst the most fragile and needy in our community. Lotus House is home to over 450 women, youth, and children each year who are homeless, whether due to domestic violence, medical or mental health issues, disabilities, loss of employment or other economic reasons. The women and children sheltered in a respectful, healing environment, with access to wrap-around support service. At Lotus House, the minds, bodies and spirits of women, youth, and children are nurtured and supported to empower them to heal, learn, grow and blossom into who they are truly meant to be.

“Lotus House, where hope blossoms”

This spring marked the 10th anniversary of Movers for Moms®. Since its introduction, the program has expanded nationally to all 39 states and more than 300 franchises. Last year was the program’s most successful year to-date, with more than 285,000 items collected for donation to hundreds of shelters across the country. This year, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®’s goal is to collect more than 300,000 items for moms in need across the country.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® welcomes local businesses, schools, and organizations, such as Miami’s Community Newspapers, to join in the effort of bringing relief and comfort to moms in need. Anyone interested in supporting local moms in need can visit www.twomenandatruck.com/moversformoms to find the nearest participating TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® franchise.

Follow Movers for Moms® online at www.facebook.com/MoversforMoms or @MoversforMoms.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is the largest franchised moving company both in the United States and internationally. Currently there are 349 national locations and 2,700 trucks operating in the U.S.; in total, the company operates more than 380 locations and 2,800 trucks. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has performed more than 6 million moves since its inception in 1985. The company has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009; more than 65 months of consecutive growth. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com