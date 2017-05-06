Castaways Against Cancer, a group of dedicated kayakers, will be making their 18th annual trip from Miami to Key West in June to raise money to find a cure for cancer. The trip takes the team seven days and covers 161 nautical miles.

So far the Castaways have raised over $850,000 and they are trying to break the $1 million mark by the time they land in Key West on June 16. The group is hosting a double elimination tournament (BCA rules) at Peg’s Pocket, 15900 SW 92 Ave., on Saturday, May 13. Doors open at 10 and the tournament will start at 11:30. Registration is $30 prior to the event or $35 on the day of the event. Half of the entry fees will go to the cause and the other half will go to the players. There will be giveaways and Islamorada Beer Specials.

For more information, contact Mickey Thomas at 305-498-8733 or Peggy Plumadore at CastawaysAgainstCancerRoadCrew@yahoo.com.

If you can’t make it to the tournament, but want to donate to the cause, go to www.main.acsevents.org/goto/castaways-peggyjoe.