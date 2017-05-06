Coral Gables Hospital recently achieved an “A” Hospital Safety Score from The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit patient safety advocacy organization.

The fall 2017 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections, is compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading experts in patient safety.

“At Coral Gables Hospital, we are committed to making sure our patients feel comfortable in knowing they are receiving the best treatment in the safest possible environment,” said Cristina Jimenez, hospital CEO. “Our ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group, for the ninth consecutive time, is a testament to our ongoing commitment to patient safety.”

The Hospital Safety Score uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” score based on a hospital’s ability to keep patients safe from preventable harm.

The Leapfrog Group releases the reports on a biannual basis.

With more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide evaluated and graded, less than one-third of those earned an “A” rating. Coral Gables Hospital achieved perfect scores in the “Hospital Uses Standard Safety Procedures” category.

Coral Gables Hospital is a 245-bed acute care hospital located at 3100 Douglas Road in the heart of historic Coral Gables. To learn more about Coral Gables Hospital, visit www.coralgableshospital.com.