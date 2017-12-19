FIU professor inducted into Fellowship of the American Academy of Nursing

Jean Hannan, PhD, ARNP, assistant professor at Florida International University (FIU) Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences, has been selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN).

Dr. Hannan has achieved this recognition through more than three decades of research and scholarly contributions in the field of maternal child health nursing. She has authored more than 20 publications on a variety of maternal child health topics such as: effects of APN interventions on low-income, first-time minority mothers and infant healthcare problems; pregnant women with diabetes, and minority mothers’ healthcare beliefs; commonly used alternative healthcare practices and their potential complications on infants and children; psychometric testing, and mothers living with HIV.

Dr. Hannan has been the principal or co-principal investigator of several NIH-funded studies and most recently the U.S. site principal investigator on a multi-site international study funded by the Canadian Institute of Health Research (CIHR).

She also has held office in several professional societies including an HRSA grant reviewer for Maternal and Child Health, the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade Fetal Infant Mortality Reviewer, the Florida Nurses Association. and Sigma Theta Tau International, Sigma Xi.

“Through the course of her professional and academic career, hundreds of lives have been touched by Dr. Hannan’s commitment to providing superior nursing care, and we are incredibly proud to see her work being recognized by her peers and the nursing community,” said Dr. Ora Strickland, dean of FIU’s College of Nursing and a Fellow of the Academy.

“The Academy represents distinguished leaders in nursing, with a mission to influence health policy and nursing practice for the benefit of the public. It’s a sign of the growing national profile of our college to have another FAAN in our ranks.”

Dr. Hannan decided to pursue a career in nursing after seeing the demand in the nursing field. She enrolled in FIU’s nurse practitioner program when it offered a certificate. She returned to her alma mater for a master’s degree and, most recently, a PhD. Currently, she is an associate professor of nursing at FIU, where she teaches and conducts research.

Dr. Hannan was inducted into the American Academy of Nursing on Oct. 7 and joins a number of other faculty members from the college to receive this recognition.

The American Academy of Nursing’s approximately 2,400 fellows are nursing pioneers in education, management, practice and research.

An invitation to fellowship is one of the highest honors awarded to a nursing professional. Recognition stems beyond one’s accomplishments in the nursing field. Fellows must contribute time and energy to the Academy, and simultaneously engage with other health leaders outside the Academy.