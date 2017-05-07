The sold-out crowd on hand for the 2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway was treated to one of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history, as Jimmie Johnson claimed the seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship of his illustrious career after taking the checkered flag in the 267-lap race.

The feat tied him with legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. for the most titles all time in NASCAR annals.

This year, in addition to hosting the championship race in the Monster Energy Series, Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the site of another iconic moment. The 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400 is scheduled to be the final Monster Energy Series race in the storied career of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who recently announced his retirement from the series.

The Ford Ecoboost 400 season-finale will be the climax of Ford Championship Weekend, which also includes high-octane championship races in the NASCAR Xfinity series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Three-Day ticket packages to Ford Championship Weekend, Nov. 17-19, are on sale now to the public and can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling 866-409-RACE (7223) or locally at 305-230-5255.

Ford Championship Weekend provides all fans with numerous amenities, which include the following:

• Fans purchasing a three-day package will have on-track access to the post-race celebrations for all three championship finales;

• Kids 12 years and younger are free for Friday and Saturday’s races in general admission sections;

• Half-priced Sunday tickets for kids 12 years and younger in reserved grandstand sections;

• Free parking;

• Fans can bring coolers measuring up to 14x14x14 inches, and

• Live music entertainment throughout the facility.

2017 Ford Championship Weekend will commence on Friday, Nov. 17, with the Ford EcoBoost 200 Camping World Truck Series championship race. On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Xfinity Series will hold its championship finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300. The NASCAR season will culminate on Sunday, Nov. 19, when drivers battle in the Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy Series championship race.