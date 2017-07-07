Four South Florida students each presented $1,000 scholarships

Four Miami-Dade County and Broward County high school students visited the Florida Panthers headquarters at the BB&T Center on June 13 for a $4,000 scholarship check presentation with Matthew Caldwell, president and CEO of the Florida Panthers.

The four students are part of Salute to Education Inc., a scholarship program created and funded by the Miami-Dade and Broward Ford and Lincoln dealers and Ford Motor Company.

Earlier in June, Salute to Education awarded $168,000 in scholarships and laptop computers to 112 recent high school graduates during the 23rd annual Salute to Education Scholarship Awards Luncheon. As part of his keynote speech, Caldwell challenged students to a push-up contest in which four students participated in and were each awarded $1,000 in addition to their scholarship.

The four students awarded with the scholarships are Renaldo Flowers (Miami Jackson High School – Athletics), David Fernandez (School for Advanced Studies, Homestead Campus – Math/Science), Ian Tyrell (Miramar – Athletics) and Nicholas Matese (American Heritage – Leadership Service).

Prior to the check presentation, the students received a VIP tour of the arena led by Caldwell, which included a visit into the Panthers locker room and training facilities.

The South Florida Ford Dealer Group is made up of 28 dealerships covering 13 counties in South Florida. South Florida Ford is about much more than selling vehicles, they are about delivering meaningful brand experiences with the community via grassroots efforts, specialty giveaways and cultural programs. The South Florida Ford community can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.