With magnificent breezy waterfront views and easy access to the Atlantic Ocean, the Inter-coastal Waterways and Biscayne Bay, it’s no wonder that boat lovers from near and far call Miami a “boater’s paradise.”

If you are a resident or visitor and you have not tried boating yet, mark your calendar for National Marina Day, Saturday, June 10. The annual celebration aims to give non-boaters a taste of the boating lifestyle and will allow you to experience the “blueways” of parks and the affordable family-friendly on-the-water fun.

On this day, the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department’s six public marinas — Bill Bird, Black Point, Crandon, Herbert Hoover, Matheson and Pelican Harbor — will be hosting activities that are designed to encourage boaters to get out on the water and bring a non-boater along to share the experience.

Visitors will have an opportunity to get acquainted with marina managers and veteran boaters, tour the marina facilities and see how marinas promote the safe enjoyment of our waterways and practice environmental stewardship. There will be free vessel safety checks by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and safe boating information.

For more information, contact the county marina of your choice — visit miamidade.gov.

Miami-Dade Parks Marinas offer full-service resort-like marina amenities, such as wet slips, dry storage, boat ramps, transient dockage, fuel, bait and tackle, boat rentals, diving and landing facilities.

National Marina Day began in 2001 as a grassroots effort of the Association of Marina Industries (AMI), a nonprofit membership organization dedicated exclusively to the marina industry. The intent is to introduce the public to boating through on-water and land-side activities at marinas in every corner of the country.