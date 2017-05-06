Summer is just around the corner.

Do you have a budding artist or a child that loves to learn about nature or science? What about a basketball player or cheerleader?

No matter what your child’s interests, the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will put a smile on their faces with fun and exciting summer camp options, saying, “We have a camp for that!”

Located at 42 parks throughout the county, Miami-Dade Parks Summer Camps (www.miamidade.gov/parks/activities-summer-camps.asp) will run from June 12 through Aug. 11 (select sites open through Aug. 19). The camps will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and offer 7:30 a.m. early drop-off and 6 p.m. late pickup options.

Unlike traditional day camps, parents can mix-and-match their preferred options, so their children experience a new adventure each week throughout the summer. There are camps for those who enjoy outdoor sports challenges, like golf and fishing, as well as nature-based camps with eco excursions, art camps and Learn-to-Swim lessons — the list goes on and on.

Summer Camps also are inclusive and managed by Miami-Dade Parks’ Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists. Learn more about accessibility at Miami-Dade Parks at www.miamidade.gov/parks/accessibility.asp.

Parents can register their child for most of Miami-Dade County Parks’ exciting Summer Camps online and at all hosting parks. Families in need of financial assistance must register and apply for assistance in person at their selected park.

For more information, patrons are encouraged to visit the Miami-Dade Parks Summer Camps website at www.miamidade.gov/parks/activities-summer-camps.asp, their local park, or call 3-1-1 for Miami-Dade County Information.

“Miami-Dade Parks Summer Camps provide kids with active recreation experiences in the great outdoors that are designed to enrich their summer off from school experience,” said George Navarrete, Miami-Dade Parks director. “Utilizing our world-renowned parks and attractions, these camps provide a positive place to build friendships and enjoy fun, organized activities that help them discover and explore their interests, outdoor skills and the value of belonging to a community and becoming environmental stewards.”