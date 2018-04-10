M-DCPS administrator honored by National Art Education Association

Mabel Morales, a district art supervisor for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, has been named the recipient of the 2018 Southeastern Region Supervision/Administration Art Educator Award by the National Art Education Association (NAEA). She received her award at NAEA’s National Convention, held Mar. 22-24 in Seattle.

This prestigious recognition, which is determined through a review of nominations, annually recognizes the exemplary contributions, service, and achievements of an outstanding NAEA member at the Regional level within their division.

According to NAEA, Morales exemplifies the highly qualified art educators active in education today: leaders, teachers, students, scholars, and advocates who give their best to their students and the profession.

NAEA is the professional association for art educators. Members include elementary, secondary, middle and high school art teachers; university and college professors; education directors who oversee education in our nation’s fine art museums, administrators and supervisors who oversee art education in school districts, state departments of education, arts councils; and teaching artists throughout the U.S. and many foreign countries.

