M-DCPS high schools ranked among best by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report recently announced its list of America’s Best High Schools, which is based on ranking more than 20,500 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) once again led the state with 71 schools. The district is home to five of the top 100 high schools in the nation and had seven schools in Florida’s Top 20.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools students continue to demonstrate exceptional academic performance,” said schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “The U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of our schools only serves to demonstrate the instructional focus and dedication of our students and teachers, as well as the success we have had in significantly closing the student achievement gap. Miami-Dade is once again receiving national attention for the world class education that is being offered to our students.”

The schools ranked as Florida’s Best include:

No. 2 — Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH);

No. 7 — International Studies Preparatory Academy;

No. 10 — Young Women’s Preparatory Academy;

No. 12 — Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy;

No. 13 — Maritime & Science Technology Academy (MAST);

No. 16 — iPreparatory Academy (iPrep), and

No. 17 — New World School of the Arts.

DASH was ranked one of the top 10 magnet schools in the nation.

The magazine analyzed all the schools using a four-step analyses based on Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) tests, school performance, graduation rates and achievement gap. The 500 schools that did the best earned gold medals.

For the complete list visit, www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/articles/us-news-ranks-best-high-schools.

