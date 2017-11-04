M-DCPS to ‘Teach Flu a Lesson’ with student vaccination program

Healthy Schools LLC, in partnership with Miami Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), will be offering the “Teach Flu a Lesson” vaccination program for students at all district schools starting mid-November at no cost.

Parents should consult the website of their child’s school for specific dates and times of the clinics. A consent form will be sent home with each student. It must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian and returned to the school before the student is allowed to receive the flu vaccine. Children also can be registered online quickly and easily at www.MiamiFluShots.com.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) do not recommend using the flu mist as a vaccine, so the only inoculation available will be administered by injection. Healthy Schools LLC trained and skilled staff of nurses will be providing the vaccinations.

Parents/guardians who would like an additional copy of the paper consent form or require additional languages, can send email to info@healthyschoolsllc.com.

For more information about Healthy Schools LLC, questions or for assistance in completing the consent form, call School Operations/ Comprehensive Health Services at 305-805-4600.