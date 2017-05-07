The Full Moon Yoga Series at the Deering Estate provides an opportunity to enjoy the sunset and end of the day, while welcoming the full moon at one of the most beautiful settings in Palmetto Bay.

Each session will host a guest or special theme to make for a unique experience. Session 2 on Wednesday, May 10, 6:30-7:45 p.m.,

features Power Yoga: Sthira-Sukha Flow with Melissa Callahan.

Come play under May’s Full Moon, also known as the “Flower Moon.” Discover your possibilities for growth as you root down to rise up, while allowing your breath to guide you.

Callahan, a florida girl since the age of 2, believes that everyone should come to their mat, do the best they can, while flowing through “Sthira- Sukha” – the balance of erffort and ease. It is in this balance between stability and comfort that Callahan will lead a vigorous vinyasa flow.

The cost is $15 per session. Recommended for beginning and intermediate participants, ages 16 and older. Register online or call the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

For additional dates and more information, visit the Deering Estate website at www.deeringestate.org.