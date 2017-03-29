Our friends in the northern states often point out to us that for those of us living in south Florida Spring is more of a calendar notation than a seasonal change. That said, there are subtle differences, with blooming flowers and birds singing and nesting, and activities associated with this time of year.

One of the upcoming activities only a few months away will be summer camp, and Palmetto Bay’s summer camp and tennis camp will need volunteers to serve as counselors-in-training. If that sounds like something that you or someone you know would like to do, you should contact Parks & Recreation Director Fanny Carmona before April 17. The info and application can be found on the village website at www.palmettobay-fl.gov/sites/all/files/counselors_in_training_cits2017_with_deadline.pdf. Or you can call 305-259-1234 for information.

Mark this on your calendar… There’s a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:00 p.m. at Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center, Council Chambers, 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay. It’s hosted by Councilmember Larissa Siegel Lara and is a discussion with public input welcomed on the following items:

1. Review of the Village’s Adopted Budget for Fiscal Year 2016-17.

2. Resident priorities.

Parks Master Plan Public Meeting. If you’re interested in the village’s parks and their future you may want to attend the Public Meetings concerning the Village’s Parks Master Plan. The purpose of these public meetings is for discussion and community input from residents, so if you’d like to find out what’s going on and voice your opinions this is your opportunity.

This is the schedule for the meetings so far, as posted by village staff:

• Thursday, April 6, at 7:00 p.m. – The meeting concerns Thalatta Estate, Ludovici Park, and Perrine Wayside Park and will take place at the Edward and Arlene Feller Community Room, located at Ludovici Park, 17641 Old Cutler Road.

• Friday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. – The meeting concerns Palmetto Bay Park and will take place at the Palmetto Bay Park Community Room, located at 17535 SW 95th Avenue.

• Thursday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m. – The meeting concerns Coral Reef Park and will take place at the Coral Reef Park Community Room, located 7895 SW 152nd Street.

• Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. – The meeting concerns future parks such as the Veteran’s park, the woods on SW 168th, and others and will take place at Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center, Council Chambers located 9705 East Hibiscus Street.

For additional info call village hall at 305-259-1234.

The next Regular Council meeting of the Village of Palmetto Bay will be on Monday, April 3, at approximately 7:00 p.m., with the Proclamations, Awards, and Presentations starting at about 6:30 p.m. It will be at the usual location, Village Hall Chambers, 9705 E. Hibiscus Street. It follows a public hearing that begins at 6:00 p.m. which has as its topic possible changes to the village’s comprehensive plan land use category relating to the village mixed-use (vmu) district, the numbers and types of residential units and building height. Note: public hearings and council meetings often run well past midnight, so you may want to bring coffee!

Thought of the Day:

Relativity applies to physics, not ethics. – Albert Einstein

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

