VITAS Healthcare hosts orientation class for hospice volunteers, Apr. 14

VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care, is offering an orientation class for new volunteers in Miami-Dade County.

The class takes place on Saturday, Apr. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Jackson North Medical Center, 16800 NW Second Ave, Suite 400, in North Miami Beach.

Volunteers will receive a free and comprehensive training where they will learn hospice philosophy, caring for the terminally ill, grief and loss education, and more. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the orientation.

Upon completing the orientation, volunteers are given the opportunity to choose the role in which they will feel comfortable and fulfilled. Roles of the hospice volunteers include visiting patients in their homes, nursing homes or assisted living facilities to offer companionship, run errands and help in other meaningful ways.

VITAS Healthcare welcomes individuals interested in volunteer opportunities in Miami-Dade County. Hospice volunteers make a difference for people at the end of their life journey, filling the gap between loved ones and professional caregivers.

To RSVP, call Cathy Agosti, volunteer services manager, at 305-690-4765. For more information about becoming a VITAS volunteer, visit VITAS.com.

Headquartered in Miami, VITAS operates 44 hospice programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,621 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients’ homes, but also in the company’s 29 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2017, VITAS reported an average daily census of 16,726.

