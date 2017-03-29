Will there every be a resolution: A while back the former chief of police Orlando de Castro Martinez, filed a few lawsuits against the city, the mayor and against now Vice mayor Bob Welsh. What seems to be the biggest of the suits pertained to the firing of the chief and at this point the chief has pretty much prevailed and should the court order stand, he’ll get a boat load of money plus attorney fees. Of course, the city has appealed and the end of this thing could still be awhile, or perhaps sooner, that is if one side or the other screams out “NO MORE.”

And speaking of going away, went for another another walk, Sunday morning up and down Sunset Drive from US1 to SW 57 ave and the business district of the city of pleasant living is in dire shape. It seems as though the shine, the sun, the pizzazz has one away. No exaggeration. Deep trouble is upon us and the immediate future doesn’t look so good. The alarm bell is ringing loud and clear and the business people, the landowners, the city and investors oughta put their collective heads together and come up with a plan to help rebuild the city, so that the sun may once again shine on Sunset Drive.

Couldn’t help but see David Singer, the Palmetto Bay Councilman at CasaCuba and boy oh boy, he’s still steaming mad at his now former friend and former political candidate David Zisman. For whatever political shenanigans may or may not have occurred. Singer claims that he wants to get Zisman under oath and ask a boat load of questions. Singer told me that his process server has been find Zisman, but to no avail. Wow, can’t find him! Golly guys, its hard to miss Zisman. He’s a pretty big guy, runs a business on US1 and sports a very big smile on his face. Folks, this one is a goody and I can’t wait to see the answers to all the earth shattering questions that may or may not be answered.

I’m guilty. I totally take for granted the amazing weather here in South Florida – and pay no attention whatsoever to the plight of our friends way up North who are still struggling through these first few days of “spring.” So as they keep shoveling and hovelling (if that’s a verb…), my biggest dilemma is trying to figure out which color Guyabera would pair best with the “South Food, Wine, & Spirits Festival.”

This first-ever festival of its kind for South Miami takes place April 1-2 on Sunset Drive between US1 and SW 58 Ave. It promises to be a lot of fun with more than 200 brands of beer, wine, and spirits on hand – or rather I should say, “in hand.” Get details at www.somifoodwineandspiritsfestival.com.

Another amazing event right around the corner is the Moonlight Concert over in Coconut Grove’s Barnacle Historic State Park. While some may call it the area’s best kept secret, this monthly concert series keeps on delivering good times and great musical talent, by mostly local acts.

In fact, I think I’ll wear my peach Cubavera to this next show, a perfect note on which to end Mother’s Day. The April 9 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) show features Keith Johns, a Miami-raised folk artist that delivers richly nuanced stories in his unique voice with lyrics that are soulful and honest. Hey, don’t forget – picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs are always welcome at The Barnacle. Tickets are $10 for adults ($8 for members of The Barnacle Society), $3 for children (ages 6-9), and free for kids under 6. For information, call the Park Ranger Station at 305-442-6866. The Barnacle Historic State Park is at 3485 Main Highway Miami, FL 33133.

Final Thoughts

Here’s some good news about a member of our news team, Bill Kress. He not only regularly contributes to the pages of the Community Newspapers, but also operates his own PR firm, Kress Communications where he serves as a consultant to a number of small businesses and non-profits, especially around Coral Gables, South Miami, and further into South-Dade.

Just last week, Bill extended his PR agreement with ChamberSOUTH as provider of publicity and social-media coverage of the organization’s many member events. And days later, he signed an agreement with the Minority Chamber of Commerce to serves as the organization’s exclusive PR firm, providing its membership with similar services in addition to serving as chairman of its newly formed Corporate Image Committee. Congratulations to Bill. We’re glad to have you among our ranks and wish you continued success.