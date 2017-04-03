This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As the car was being unloaded from the transporter, fellow car collector and prominent local attorney Guy Lewis jokingly advised me: “Drive that piece of junk into Biscayne Bay.” These words of encouragement were all that I needed to make this car into the best it could be.

After hearing about a pair of 1972 Corvette Stingrays coming up for sale in late 2005, I flew up to Connecticut and made a quick inspection. They were in storage many years and not driven. I liked what I saw and I was satisfied enough to buy them both for a great price. Before I left, I got them both running, so that they could be driven onto the transporter for shipment to Miami.

These were “his and hers” cars, totally different in every way including their opposite colors and body styles. The base small block 350 cid engine with matching numbers powered them both. Both were low-mileage examples from the final year of the chrome-bumpered Stingrays. What attracted me to these cars was their original “survivor” condition − worn in, but not worn out.

“His” car was a very rare coupe that was delivered from the factory in grey primer (one of approx. 300) and then painted black by the selling dealer. It was possible to order a car this way from GM in those years, and the paint code is stamped “special.” It is hard to believe, but Chevy did not build any black Corvettes from 1970 to 1976. This car was a basic 4-speed coupe, with hardly any options.

“Her” car is a highly optioned white convertible, loaded with many desirable goodies such as factory A/C, power steering, brakes and windows, automatic transmission, AM/FM stereo, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, leather interior, and more. The car has great original documentation (window sticker and tank sticker/build sheet) that was originally delivered by the Potamkin Chevy dealership on Market Street in Philadelphia, PA. With only 42,xxx original miles, I decided that this was the car for me.

When I became active in the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), our club founder, Charles Sebastian, preached to me: “Cars are only original once – anything can be restored – but original cars are to be treasured.” What sage advice it truly is, and a great lesson for all of us in the hobby.

I spent the next 12 months going through this original car improving it and making it safe to drive by updating everything that required attention. Despite its age, its condition was remarkable. The convertible top was original and in perfect shape. The frame was incredibly clean, and the original paint only required a light compounding and polish to regain its original luster. I repainted some of the metal parts on the car (headlight covers, gas cap cover, side louvers, wiper grill covers) because the white color no longer matched. The bumpers were re-chromed, and I updated some items inside, including carpeting, pillar post moldings, weather stripping, speakers, and refinished the gauge cluster. New rubber vacuum lines were installed so that the headlights and wiper riser door would operate properly.

Mechanically, the engine was fine and only required a rear main oil seal. After rebuilding the carburetor and a full tune-up, it rumbles like the day it was delivered. After replacing the fluid and pan gasket, the transmission required a new vacuum modulator, and it shifts like new. The water pump was rebuilt, along with new hoses, belts, filters, and clamps were installed. I replaced the horn relay with an original part. Even the annoying ignition buzzer still works. The A/C compressor was rebuilt, and it blows ice cold.

The gas tank was removed and cleaned, and I found the tank sticker/build sheet still affixed to the top of it. The brakes were updated with stainless steel sleeved master cylinder and calipers, and the brake lines, rotors and disc pads were replaced. New springs and shocks were installed, and the posi-traction rear end was flushed and refilled. New tires were installed, but the original spare was never used and remains intact with 40-year-old air inside! I repainted the rally wheels, and re-chromed the trim rings. At some point the exhaust was replaced and was in great condition, only requiring a good cleaning and polish of the squared tips.

By 2007, the car was ready for shows and enjoyment. After a spirited 75 mile trip, it was judged best in its class by Dave McClellan, retired chief engineer of Corvette, at its first showing at a Corvette meet in Key Largo. The air cleaner cover is signed by Dave as his mark of approval.

In early 2008, the car was selected for the Boca Raton Concourse, and in 2009, it was a finalist in the AACA Memory Lane exhibit at the Miami International Auto Show.

In 2010 and 2011, the South Florida Region AACA hosted the Winter National Meets. In 2010 the car was awarded its National 1st Junior Award, and in 2011 its National Senior Award. Also in 2011, this car was nominated for the AACA National “best Corvette Award”−ironic in that this award is presented each year in my honor to the finest Corvette as judged by AACA. Later in 2011, it was awarded the “Golden Swan Award” for best of show runner up at the Lake Mirror Classic Concourse. This award is presented by Jim & Rick Schmidt, owners of National Parts Depot in Ocala, Fla., whose collection of original un-restored antique cars is amongst the finest in the nation.

Through the years since completion, this car has won many awards at various shows and Corvette events. It is frequently examined by Corvette restorers from around the country as a benchmark for originality. More importantly, it is frequently driven and enjoyed along the streets of Miami.

My wife Adele enjoys my Corvette fever, and this Stingray has become the favorite car in our collection by our sons, perhaps because it is the only Corvette with an automatic transmission in our garage!

Thankfully, I did not heed the advice of counsel, and this car did not become a fiberglass reef at the bottom of Biscayne Bay.

Mel is an avid Corvette collector, and has a unique collection of rare Corvettes. He is a member of the Sunshine Corvette Club, the Florida Chapter NCRS, and is past president of the South Florida AACA. The AACA National Corvette Award is named in his honor. You can email Mel at: melmann1154@gmail.com