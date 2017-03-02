This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Are you ready for the biggest most exciting community event in honor of our furry, four-legged friends? On your mark, get set, Walk for the Animals! The Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Walk for the Animals brings more than 3,000 animal lovers and their dogs to Bayfront Park for a fun-filled morning. Taking place on Saturday, March 4, 2017, this event brings friends, families, companies and clubs together to help raise much-needed funds to benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Miami.

At the Walk for the Animals, going the extra mile to support our furry friends is literally a “walk in the park!” Starting at 8:30AM, people and doggies of all ages will enjoy a morning filled with entertainment, including a one mile walk around beautiful Bayfront Park, fun games, exciting raffles with fabulous prizes and seriously amusing people and doggie contests like the “Look-Alike” and “Best Kisser” contests. Enjoy sweet treats at the Bakery Booth with items donated by The Fresh Market of Aventura and Vickie Bakery, as well as home-made baked goods by Humane Society volunteers.

Make a stop at the Doggie Fun Zone with your pet, where he or she will become an instant track star in the exciting agility course. This enclosed doggie racetrack has hurdles and tight corners for your doggie to show off their athletic skills and dazzle the crowd with their speed and agility. Don’t have a doggie? No problem! The Walk for the Animals will have many fun, carnival style games with sweet prizes. Don’t forget to bring your spare change! At the Rocco’s Pack Coin Toss booth, your change is worth more than you think. Sponsored by Rocco’s Pack Dog Training, coins tossed into colored doggie bowls will all be matched by the fabulous dog trainers.

We are honored to have Commissioner Sally A. Heyman as our Grand Marshall for another year, and we are excited to have NBC6 meteorologist, Ryan Phillips, emcee the event for the ninth year. Julie Guy, morning anchor at 101.5 LITE FM, takes the main stage and brings along her “Paws Patrol” team, Evelyn Curry, Gayle Garton and Kimba, who will judge the “Look Alike” and “Best Kisser” contests. Registration opens at 8:30AM, contests will take place at 9:30AM and the brisk, picturesque stroll around the park, with or without a dog, begins at 10:00AM. You can walk as an individual or form a pack. For all those who are looking for a furry addition to add to the family, you will definitely want to pass by the “Walk for the Animals Adoption Arena,” where puppies, kittens and dogs from local rescue groups will be waiting to meet their forever families.

“The Walk for the Animals is a feel-good event that brings everyone together to help raise money to help care for the more than 400 homeless cats and dogs every day at our Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, Audrey Love Intake and Quarantine Pavilion and in our foster care program,” says Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “It is great to see so many different groups of people come out with their pets and show their support!”

To date, Walk for the Animal Sponsors include: Pet Supermarket, Purina One, Ryder Charitable Foundation, 101.5 LiteFM, Bayside Marketplace, Canine Counselors, Coffee Brake, Frames USA, Miami Parking Authority, NBC6, Patterson Veterinary, RKD Alpha Dog, 102.7 The Beach, 104.3 The Shark, 790 The Ticket, Truly Nolen, Vicky Bakery, The Fresh Market, Bartek Inc., Elanco, Engage PEO, Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Miami Open, Miami Auto Museum, Knowles Animal Clinic, Outfront Media, Doggies Gone Wild, Shuster & Saben, LLC., Pei Wei, VCA Hospitals, Wizard Creations, Allied Paper.

Are you ready to walk the walk and show your support for the homeless dogs and cats in our community? If so, then grab your friends and family, both two-legged and four-legged, and join the Humane Society of Greater Miami at the 2017 Walk for the Animals!

For more information or to register for this worthwhile event, visit www.WalkForTheAnimalsMiami.com or call 305-749-1825.