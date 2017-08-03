94-Year-Old Artist’s Mosaic Art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mr. Harry Stinger’s love for mosaics began in 1959 after coming across a picture of horsemen in the Battle of Bannockburn and made a 3’ x 4’ coffee table using a grinder to cut one inch tile pieces. He began making his own tiles from slip and firing them in a kiln until his retirement at age 65. He later began cityscapes, eagles, seahorses, tigers, butterflies, birds, fish, trees, and eventually portraits.

Mr. Stinger used a variety of processes in making his tiles throughout his 80’s and 90’s. His major accomplishment was tiling his entire pool surface with inlays of three large seahorses that can be seen from the air.

The intricacies of his portraits are achieved by pixilation of pictures that he has acquired throughout his travels to over sixty countries. Once a picture is pixilated, he custom makes his tile pieces. He also began hand painting the tiles rather than firing them in his kiln, since factory made colors were limiting his creativity. After having been a Painting Contractor in Miami for over forty years, his eye for color is superb. At age 92 he switched from ceramic tile to wood in his mosaic masterpieces. Presently at 94, he is working on portrait of a clown.

His home is adorned with over twenty mosaic pieces.