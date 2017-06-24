A glance back at Larkins/South Miami

From our South Miami 90th Anniversary Issue

South Miami’s first “TODD”

In 1898, Wilson Larkins established a post office and general store at Rubber Tree Corner (Cocoplum Circle). The town of Larkins grew around the circle. Six years later, when Henry Flagler began taking the railroad south, Larkins opened a branch post office at Sunset Drive and US 1. Very soon the general store followed. Thus was created the first “transit-oriented development district (TODD). With the advantage of a nearby rail to move goods and produce, the town grew and thrived and was incorporated as the City of South Miami in 1927. Further down the line, the settlement of Cutler, a much older and important port for moving the produce of the Redlands, got greedy when it came time to sell land to Flagler so he bypassed them. The settlement of Cutler no longer exists.

Who these signs were named after

Omar Stang was a steadfast and talented force at the First National Bank of South Miami and became its President in 1961. He was active in the community with the Elks and Rotary clubs, Boy Scouts of America, and served as first chairman of the Board of South Miami Hospital. The street that bears his name is on the east side of the Bank.

Paul Tevis has 62 Avenue named for him. He served as a a member of the City Council from 1953 to 1956, and as Mayor from 1956-1964 Paul U. Tevis was named Official Historian on April 19, 1966, and was responsible for compiling the history of South Miami as documented from city records.

Ed Corley Drive (73rd Street). Mr. Corley was an area businessman and City Councilman from 1949 to 1972. An uncorroborated story suggests that he was attended the honor of having a street named for him so that he would not run for mayor.

Officer L. Daniel Schultz was a South Miami Dade Police Officer who died in the line of duty. He suffered mortal wounds in a teen-related incident outside the Bakery Centre movie theaters. He passed away on Oct. 16, 1987. The renovated police facility was named in his honor dedicated in December 1994. A portion of Red Road in the City of South Miami is named for him.

Majory William Scrivens was the first woman postal carrier in Miami-Dade County to work from the South Miami Branch Post Office, beginning her postal carrier of 22 years in 1970.

The South Miami “Pokey”

Word has it that in the 1930s, a circus came through the city and went broke. The city acquired the lion’s cage to serve as a jail.

In 1949, Marion Finch was appointed South Miami’s first black policeman. At the Black History Awareness Day in 1996, he recounted that he had to walk prisoners to the jail, since he didn’t have the use of a car.

And speaking of prisoners, during World War II, the South Miami Jail housed German POWs who were working on various public works projects in Dade County.

The fire truck that saved the city

The Town of Larkins was formed on March 2, 1926. In one of its easiest actions in a meeting on March 21, the town authorized the purchase of its first fire truck at a cost of $4,150. The town was proud of its new truck and not having a proper fire station was housed in the Fire Chief’s garage.

On June 24, 1927, the Town ceased to exist and the City of South Miami was born.

In the early years as a municipality, there was much consternation in the City Council Chambers and at times even got physical. Many resignations among the councilmen prevailed, and in 1931 there was a move to abolish the municipal government.

At a special election held on June 16, 1931, by a count of 184 to 163, votes was cast to abolish the City Charter. Opponents of the City had prevailed and in fact the City did not operate as a municipal government between Aug. 21, 1931, and April 2, 1932.

On May 17, 1931, by a Writ of Mandamus, a Circuit Judge ordered the Mayor and Council to again take over the government and carry on as before.

In the haste and confusion attending the surrendering of the City Charter, the Council failed to make any provision for the payment of City’s debts, with the payments due on the first fire truck one of its principal debts.

And so, as history recalls, here is the fire truck that saved the City.

The check never cashed

The First State Bank was to be located at the corner of Sunset Drive. Checks were printed but never used as the 1926 hurricane ravaged the area. It wasn’t until the opening of the First National Bank of South Miami some 26 years later that banking services were provided in the City.