Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre presents the World Premiere of Finding Mona Lisa

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will cap off the 2016 – 2017 Mainstage Season with the World Premiere of Finding Mona Lisa, an intriguing new play written by South Florida’s prolific award-winning playwright Michael McKeever, from July 12 – August 13, 2017.

In his latest work, McKeever explores the history of the world’s most famous painting, including Leonardo da Vinci’s meeting of Senora del Giocondo (Mona Lisa) and his masterful creation of her indelible countenance. This historical and funny new piece presents highlights throughout the painting’s infamous past, including her vandalism, her theft, her journey to America (at the request of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy) and the various places she spent her storied lifespan, including hanging in Napoleon’s bedroom, before her final resting place at the Louvre.

Director David Arisco has assembled an all-star cast that includes Actors’ Playhouse veterans Irene Adjan (Ragtime, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 1776), Paul Louis (Spamalot, Real Men: The Musical), Chaz Mena (All The Way) and Tom Wahl (All The Way, Scott and Hem, Shear Madness), along with Daniel Capote (The Caretaker at Zoetic Stage, Intimate Apparel at American Stage) and Anna Lise Jensen (Passion and Sunday in the Park With George at Zoetic Stage) who are making their debuts at the Miracle Theatre.

The design and creative team for Finding Mona Lisa includes Scenic Design by Gene Seyffer, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

Preview performances will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, July 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. and play through August 13, 2017. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with afternoon matinees on Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m.

Director David Arisco will lead a talk back with the cast following the performance on Friday, July 21 as part of the company’s “Second Fridays” series.

Preview night tickets on the first Wednesday and Thursday are $40. Tickets for weeknights and matinees are $50, and on Friday and Saturday evenings $58. The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Discounts are based on availability.

Group discounted rates are offered for 15 or more through our group sales department. Single tickets may be purchased through the box office at 305-444-9293 or online at www.actorsplayhouse.org.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts & Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara Club Cruises, Bacardi U.S.A., Miami Marlins, NBC 6 South Florida and WPBT2.