Area Stage Company to present Off-Broadway gem, The Wild Party

The Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy. in Coral Gables, has announce its Stage III Production, Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party!

A steamy prohibition tale, steamrolling and roaring its way across the stage, The Wild Party was an Off-Broadway gem that garnered an array of industry accolades, including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Obie awards.

Based on Joseph Moncure March’s 1928 narrative poem of the same name, this darkly brilliant show features one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written.

Lovers Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie’s wandering eyes land on a striking man named Black. Evoking glamour, sensuality, and decadence of Manhattan in the Roaring Twenties, and with a driving score by Andrew Lippa, the play blends contemporary music with the sounds of the Jazz Age.

Direction and production design is by Giancarlo Rodaz; musical direction by Rick Kaydas; Kenya Anthony-Moore is production stage manager.

The play runs Aug. 4-20 with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$25 ($10-$15 student tickets available). Call 305-666-2078 or visit areastagecompany.com.