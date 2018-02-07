AT&T names Thais Asper Regional Director of External Affairs

AT&T announced today that Thais Asper has been named the new Regional Director of External Affairs for Miami-Dade, Monroe and Collier Counties.

In her new role, Asper will handle legislative and community affairs initiatives. She will also assist with new technology deployment and infrastructure investment by collaborating with community leaders, legislators and business leaders.

“AT&T’s reputation of service is so deeply-rooted in the South Florida community that I welcome the opportunity to join the team” said Asper. “Supporting AT&T’s tradition of serving a community I love while helping provide cutting edge products and services that will enhance the quality of life of all Floridians is a win-win for me”.

Prior to joining AT&T, Thais was Chief of Staff at LSN Partners where she assisted clients on state and local issues. She has also served in the Florida House of Representatives as a legislative aide and the Miami Realtors Association as their governmental affairs manager.

A Miami native, Thais graduated with honors from Florida State University earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and a Master of Science Degree in Applied American Politics and Policy. She is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society as well as numerous national honor societies.