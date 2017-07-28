Baptist Health names Lengnick director of Care and Counseling

Todd Lengnick, a licensed clinical psychologist, has been appointed director of Care and Counseling, a comprehensive behavioral health program at Baptist Health South Florida.

Formerly known as Addiction Treatment & Recovery Center, the program has provided behavioral health support to the community for more than 40 years.

“We are pleased to have Todd Lengnick as our new director of Care and Counseling. He brings a broad background in serving adults and children with behavioral health needs,” said Patricia Rosello, CEO of Baptist Outpatient Services.

Lengnick was clinical director of the STAR Program at Citrus Health Network-Community Mental Health Center in Hialeah, one of the largest mental and behavioral health providers in South Florida. While there he led a treatment team of psychiatrists, psychologists, case managers, nurses, and more than 30 mental health technicians in a short-term residential unit for individuals suffering from substance use and other psychological disorders.

His work experience includes conducting psychological evaluations in crisis units and detention centers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to determine placement needs and develop recommendations. Lengnick, who is an adjunct professor at Nova Southeastern University and Barry University, is fluent in English and Spanish as well as competent in American Sign Language.

Care and Counseling provides confidential and compassionate support to members of the community who are seeking help with personal struggles, substance use, and family crises. Experienced counselors and therapists draw upon medical, behavioral and spiritual health resources to achieve a balance between emotional and physical health by providing counseling, prevention, treatment and recovery.

For more information, visit baptisthealth.net/careandcounseling.