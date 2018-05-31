Come feel the Vibe of Miami’s hottest fitness trend!

Tired of the same old workouts or simply want to step up your fitness game? Then Vibe Class Fitness is definitely your place! In just 45 minutes classes you can burn more fat, calories and have a more efficient workout than 90 minutes of traditional training!

Vibe Class gathered the best fitness methods and equipment in order to create the quickest, safest, and most efficient workout in the market, with the most fitness, health and wellness benefits for their users.

The concept is based on Interval Cross Training workout programs that uses resistance bands, free weights, and body weight exercises enhanced with the advanced technology of Vibe Platforms that maximize workout efficacy and provide many health and wellness benefits.

All workouts alternate the exercises with stair climbing machines to maximize cardiovascular activity resulting in the ultimate calorie burn workout.

Let’s brake down the science behind their method so you can understand a little better:

Resistance bands provide a low-impact exercise so they go easy on the joints. Using the bands forces your body to maintain stability throughout the entire movement engaging multiple muscles simultaneously. Because of that the entire body gets a more efficient workout and burn more calories. Resistance bands provide the added dimension of versatility and specificity to real-life movements, a superior level of strength and balance.

Free weights provide a similar effect and benefits as the resistance bands but instead the force of gravity causes the instability.

Body weight exercises focus on the body’s natural movements developing balance, stability, flexibility, and control–qualities. These qualities allow people to experience a heightened sense of body awareness; feeling lighter, more agile, and more coordinated.

Stairmill trains the larger muscles of the body including the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, which is key in managing fat. The body resting metabolic rate increases when the resistance of the stair climber is applied to work these larger muscles of the body increasing the amount of calories you burn at rest. It is also a natural, easy, low impact activity that is gentle on the knees, ankles and back.

When standing on a Vibe Platform, you increase the forces on your body so each muscle reacts in a continuous flow of micro adjustments, contracting reflexively by engaging up to 98% of your muscle fibers, including the fast and super-fast muscle fibers, you get shorter workouts and greater results. Other Vibe Platform benefits include

Accelerated fat loss

Rapid strength gains

Increases basal metabolic rate

Promotes flexibility

Reduces cellulite

Builds bone density

Improves balance

Improves postural alignment

Expands range of motion

Improves blood circulation

Flush toxins from fat cells

Speeds injury recovery

Massages lymphatic system

Anti-aging benefits

On top of that a certified personal trainer and a heart rate system monitor every class to ensure the workout safety and efficiency.

What are you waiting for? Schedule your FREE trial at www.vibeclass.com and feel the Vibe that is revolutionizing the Fitness market!

