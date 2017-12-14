Commissioner Edmond’s Future Plans

Dear Friends/Neighbors:

Thank you so much for electing me to the South Miami Commission. You gave me a great honor representing our city.

After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past six months, Mary and I have decided that

I will leave the South Miami Commission when my term expires in 2018. I will also not be candidate for Mayor in 2018.

This has been a difficult decision, given how much I have enjoyed serving on the City Commission and being the voice of the

people of South Miami. However, every elected official must decide when it is an appropriate time to complete their service.

For me, that time is now.

I have been blessed with a very large contingent of wonderful committed supporters who share my vision of a

South Miami government that serve the citizens and not the special interests. I want to thank them for their incredible

dedication. I want to thank all the city staff and employees who provided me with assistance during my term. Also,

I want to thank my family for all their support and encouragement during my service.

Please be assured, that I will continue serving the community in the future. While I will no longer be a City Commissioner,

I will certainly continue to work for, advocate and support all the causes important to us. Again, thank you for the privilege of representing

you.

Gabe

Gabriel Edmond

South Miami Commissioner