In late February of this year, local business owner Debra Frazier, also known as Dee Dee, opened DD’s Gourmet Cookies in the Shops at Sunset Place. Her business is set up right next to the movie theatre ticket booths on the second floor of the shopping center.

Dee Dee is not only her nickname, but also stands for ‘delightfully delicious’ in her cookie venture (and could easily be used to describe the cookies and pastries she bakes).

Frazier first started baking cookies for her nieces and nephews in the 1980s. Soon thereafter, she went on to become a staple across her neighborhood, local churches and markets. Children would take a cookie or two home with them, and soon come back with money from their parents for boxes and batches of her cookies. From there, Dee Dee knew she was on to something.

She started selling to local restaurants such as GreenStreet Cafe and the Last Carrot in the Coconut Grove and South Miami area. By listening to what customers in restaurants wanted, she came up with different types of cookies to better fit the ever-changing consumer. This included learning and perfecting sugar-free, gluten-free, and even vegan cookies to better accommodate everyone and anyone’s sweet tooth preferences.

Frazier’s business didn’t appear overnight in the Shops at Sunset Place. With proper planning and help from her assistant Shannon Harry of Dreameration, Frazier kept taking the steps necessary to turn her neighborhood dream into a reality.

When asked what makes DD’s Gourmet Cookies different from other cookie brands and manufacturers, Frazier simply stated, “I make them with lots of love. They’re delicious, delightful, and most importantly, baked fresh everyday.” There is an oven on-site to prove her point, and the aroma that surrounds her cart is intoxicatingly pleasing.

Aside from being made from scratch, all of DD’s products are made with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Every bite brings about a gratifying experience of a dollar well spent.

DD’s Gourmet Cookies offer an assortment of specialty cookies and baked treats. From her rich, soft, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies, to her martini-inspired lemon drop sugar cookies, and even seasonal cakes and pies, there are plenty of options to choose from.

The Holy Grail out of all the cookies available from DD’s is the Backyard All The Way cookie. This concoction is a feat! All in one cookie, there are dark and white chocolate chips, Reese’s chips, milk chips, peanut butter, and even maple bacon. To top if off, this creative cookie is drizzled with caramel and then dashed with sea salt. With one bite, all my stresses and worries disappeared from the mind and it was quite a fantastic feeling.

Dee Dee has some special cookies in the works that include a buttery popcorn cookie and others as well. DD’s Gourmet Cookies also has catering services available.

Frazier wants everyone to know that her cookie shop is a slice of paradise for those with a sweet tooth seeking a gourmet experience. With a prime location right next to the movie theatre ticket booths on the second floor, Sunset Place shoppers need to look no further than her cookie stand to satisfy their cravings.