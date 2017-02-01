Downtown Dadeland, an urban culinary and lifestyle center, will be hosting its Winter Block Party on Feb. 4 from 5-10 p.m. to celebrate the recent unveiling of ‘Spectrum,’ an iconic 29-foot sculpture designed by award-winning sculpture artist Gordon Huether. Attendees will enjoy live music by the Miller Road Band and DJ Volkmusik, along with food and beverages from Downtown Dadeland’s culinary masters, including: Barley an American Brasserie, The Brick American Kitchen and Bar, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Harry’s Pizzeria, Pasion del Cielo coffee, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill and World of Beer. The event will also feature the StyleMarket fashion and art bazaar, and a meet-and-greet with the sculpture artist, whose talent for intuitively reacting to the materials and the space they occupy, whether indoors or out, has led to the successful completion of over 60 public art projects and more than 160 private art commissions. All ages are welcome, and underground garage parking is free with retailer validation.

WHAT: Downtown Dadeland Winter Block Party

WHEN: Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Dadeland – (7250 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156)

About Downtown Dadeland

Downtown Dadeland is an inventive town center consisting of residences, office space, retail and restaurants. Located directly across the street from the highly successful Dadeland Mall, Downtown Dadeland presents a strong mixed use presence in one of the South Florida’s most fervent retail areas. This innovative complex encompasses over 127,635 square feet of retail space and is home to world class dining and shopping accessible by pedestrian friendly walkways and courtyards along with an abundance of complimentary parking available in the underground parking garage. Dadeland’s optimal location adjacent to one of Metrorail’s busiest stations and immediate proximity to neighborhood office, retail and hotel facilities guarantee a steady influx of foot and vehicular traffic to the center. Downtown Dadeland also offers a fresh, urban living experience with a unique metropolitan feel. The exceptional values found at Downtown Dadeland make this refreshing life attainable to a wide array of young professionals and families, offering a luxurious, convenient lifestyle at an affordable price. All of this makes Downtown Dadeland a very attractive venue in a well-established and bustling suburban neighborhood. For more information, please visit downtowndadeland.com.