February’s South Miami Breakfast Club at Casa Cuba

By: Bill Kress |February 21, 2018

Another pleasant morning at Casa Cuba Restaurant as the Community Newspapers hosted its Feb. 20 installment of the South Miami Breakfast Club.

Here again, heaping helpings of news and views were served up in an open atmosphere among local residents, thinkers, and community leaders – with plenty of café and tostada to go around.

Special thanks to the staff of Casa Cuba at 5859 SW 73 Street, in beautiful South Miami!

About the Author

Bill Kress
Bill Kress, President of Kress Communications, is an editorial consultant with the Community Newspapers, covering business news, non-profits, and municipal government. He is an award-winning public relations practitioner, news reporter, photographer, and a prolific social mediologist. Reach Bill at info@kresscom.com or call 305-763-2429.

