First National Bank of South Miami Welcomes Two New Board Members





First National Bank of South Miami (FNBSM) today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors: Dr. Eneida O. Roldan and Dr. Jorge E. Perez. The board has now been expanded to ten members.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming these two outstanding members of our community to our board. They each bring an enormous amount of expertise and a keen understanding of South Florida’s unique business climate. We look forward to the meaningful contributions they will make as we advance our strategic goals,” stated Bruce Wirtz MacArthur, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Eneida O. Roldan, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. has more than 30 years of experience in the health-care industry and has served in multiple roles in both the private and public sector. She is currently CEO of the FIU Health Care Network where she leads the clinical enterprise for the College of Medicine to serve the Academic Health Center, the FIU Campus, and the community. In addition, she serves as Associate Dean for International Affairs and is responsible for developing collaboration and innovative programs across the medical school with international partners and clinical affiliates.

Roldan is the immediate past president and CEO of the Public Health Trust and Jackson Health System. During her tenure, she also served as interim president and Chief Operating Office of Jackson Health System. Prior she was Senior Vice President, Associate Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Her community involvement has been extensive. She currently serves, and has previously served, on multiple medical and civic organization boards as an executive board member including: Action for Healthy Kids, the national organization for the prevention of childhood obesity under the U.S. Surgeon General; Board of Trustees, American Society of Bariatric Medicine; Chairman of the American Board of Bariatric Medicine (Obesity Medicine); Co-Chair for the City of Miami Mayor Youth Fitness and Nutrition committee; Dade County Public Schools Food, Nutrition, and Physical Education Advisory Board; Chairman of the Health Council of South Florida; One Community One Goal (OCOG) Life Science and Healthcare task force for the Greater Miami Beacon Council; and the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine Physician Assistant Advisory Board.

Roldan is a graduate of the residency program in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and Pediatric Pathology fellowship program at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. She also has a Master of Public Health from the University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.

Jorge E. Perez, M.D. is a board certified pediatric and neonatal-perinatal physician with more than 30 years of experience. He has shared his vast expertise with numerous health systems across the state including Baptist Health South Florida, Martin Health System, and NCH Healthcare System. He is also involved with multiple studies and research on infant care.

At Baptist Health Dr. Perez serves as the medical coordinator of the system’s Neonatal/Maternal Transfer Center and is medical director of Air/Ground Neonatal Transport. Dr. Perez also sits on numerous committees at South Miami Hospital, leading as chairman of the Foundation Board of Directors, Neonatal Perinatal Ethics, and the Center for Women and Children. He is president of the hospital’s medical staff, chairman and medical director of the South Miami Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Task Force and NICU Research Committee, and co-director of the Fetal Board. He also chaired the Department of Pediatrics for more than 10 years from 2003-2014. He is medical director of the OB/GYN Hospitalist Program and Newborn Nursery at Homestead Hospital, and is on its OB/Newborn Committee.

His practice is at Kidz Medical Services (KMS) in Coral Gables which specializes in providing pediatric and neonatal health care. He has been medical director since its founding in 1990.

Dr. Perez received his medical degree from Universidad Central del Este in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic. His residency training was at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, followed by a fellowship at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida where he focused on neonatology.

About First National Bank of South Miami

Established in 1952, First National Bank of South Miami (FNBSM) is an independent community bank with unrivaled experience in serving the financial needs of the community. Respected for its professionalism, integrity, security, and solvency, FNBSM has consistently earned recognition and high ratings from independent analysts such as Bauer Financial, Inc. Among the bank’s core values is its commitment to give back to the community. For more information, please visit us at www.fnbsm.com.